Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SKY stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Skyline has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Skyline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

