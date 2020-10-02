SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

SILV opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,712,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,080,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 807,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,808,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,838,000.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

