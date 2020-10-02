SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.15. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 18,606 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.12.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

