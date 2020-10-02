Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.18 ($150.80).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €106.66 ($125.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.36. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

