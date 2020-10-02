SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $431,566.37 and $953.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,523.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.03266666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.02085838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00427088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00927815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00591031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00049176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010417 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,704,226 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

