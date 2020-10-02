Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $703,102.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159,867 shares in the company, valued at $598,884,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,169,743 shares of company stock valued at $100,303,356. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after buying an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.