Short Interest in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Rises By 33.9%

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

USAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of US Gold stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. US Gold has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.44.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that US Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

