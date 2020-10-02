Short Interest in Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Decreases By 25.0%

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Trident Acquisitions news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $3,916,800.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 641,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trident Acquisitions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Trident Acquisitions by 7,774.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 910,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 899,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDAC opened at $10.93 on Friday. Trident Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.25 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

