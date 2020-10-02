Short Interest in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rises By 18.8%

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 214.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 769,188 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $7,616,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $6,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $378.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.83. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $21.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

