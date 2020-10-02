Short Interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expands By 18.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $30.11 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

