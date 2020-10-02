Short Interest in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Decreases By 13.6%

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $11.59 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

