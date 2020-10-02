Short Interest in New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Increases By 19.4%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUPMF. Roth Capital downgraded New Pacific Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Pacific Metals from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

NUPMF opened at $4.97 on Friday. New Pacific Metals has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.