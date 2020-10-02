Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Increases By 34.9%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 618,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

