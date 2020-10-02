Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Increases By 34.9%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 618,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
