Short Interest in Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rises By 22.2%

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.64. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

