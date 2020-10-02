Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expands By 18.3%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 635,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $293.48. 6,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day moving average is $262.84. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.75.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.