Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 19.8%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3,116.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 295,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,740,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

