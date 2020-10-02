Short Interest in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Increases By 18.9%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Healthequity by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

