Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Declines By 16.1%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days.

BRRDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Borregaard ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Borregaard ASA in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

