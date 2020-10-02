Short Interest in BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Declines By 21.6%

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,889.0 days.
Shares of BGAOF opened at $19.06 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.
About BHP Group
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.