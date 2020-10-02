Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Drops By 21.6%

Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd. and its subsidiaries develop selfpiloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take off and landing aerial vehicles. The company intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

