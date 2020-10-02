Short Interest in Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 21.5%

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ APM opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

