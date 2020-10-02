Short Interest in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Expands By 37.1%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AMERCO by 44.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AMERCO by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

UHAL opened at $355.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.17 and a 200-day moving average of $312.53. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

