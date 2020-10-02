Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,040.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,014.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,054.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,728.55, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $981.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.82. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

