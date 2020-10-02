Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,040.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,014.93.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,054.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,728.55, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $981.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.82. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
