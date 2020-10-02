Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €139.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €155.75 ($183.24).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €152.80 ($179.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.50. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €34.35 ($40.41) and a one year high of €166.40 ($195.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €103.71.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

