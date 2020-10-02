Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSDOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shiseido stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $83.27.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.