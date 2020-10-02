Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSDOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shiseido stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

