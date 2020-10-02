Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $785.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $700.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.74.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $690.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 412.5% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 229.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 101,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

