ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $534.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $502.61 and last traded at $499.06, with a volume of 17540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.52.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.92. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

