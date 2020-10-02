Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Serica Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 12,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQZZF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Serica Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Investec began coverage on Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.