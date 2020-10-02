Sennen Potash (CVE:SN) Trading ∞ Higher

Sennen Potash Corp (CVE:SN) traded up ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 48,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 15,160 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31.

Sennen Potash Company Profile (CVE:SN)

Sennen Potash Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

