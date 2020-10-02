Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $175.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.