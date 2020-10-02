Select Sands Corp (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Select Sands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 159.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

