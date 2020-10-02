SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $524.88

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $524.88 and traded as high as $700.00. SDL shares last traded at $680.00, with a volume of 428,156 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised SDL to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $593.51 million and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 687.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 525.73.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

