ScPrime Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,057.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $50,057.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009592 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 35,103,200 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

