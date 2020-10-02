Scotiabank Trims Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price to $0.43

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $0.56 to $0.43 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.20 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.52.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

