Scotiabank Trims Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price to $0.43

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $0.56 to $0.43 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.20 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.52.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.