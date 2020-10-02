SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Shares of SHNWF opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.