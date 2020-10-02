Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. HSBC raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

