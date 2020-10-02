Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $283.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 43.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Scala has a total market capitalization of $586,149.39 and $283.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00256800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01529930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00172736 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,052,339,744 coins and its circulating supply is 9,252,339,744 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

