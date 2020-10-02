SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $3,178,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.