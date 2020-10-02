Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.69 ($118.46).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at €85.30 ($100.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.89. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.