Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 259,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 185.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 83,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.22. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,407. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

