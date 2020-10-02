SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.54. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 335,849 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 173,086 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 625,087 shares of company stock valued at $251,631. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

