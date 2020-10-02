SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) Major Shareholder Buys $151,471.20 in Stock

SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc bought 315,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $151,471.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Montare Resources I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Montare Resources I, Llc bought 497,303 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $228,759.38.

On Friday, September 18th, Montare Resources I, Llc bought 157,125 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $70,706.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Montare Resources I, Llc bought 23,400 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $9,594.00.

SandRidge Permian Trust stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

