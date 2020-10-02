Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

SAIL opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.78 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,251,237.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,940. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 693.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 102,895 shares in the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

