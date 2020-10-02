S & U (LON:SUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

S & U (LON:SUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 41.90 ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SUS opened at GBX 1,670 ($21.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. S & U has a 12 month low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,609.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,640.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 40.93 and a quick ratio of 40.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. S & U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective (up from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

