Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $10.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUTH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $385.90 million, a P/E ratio of -184.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

