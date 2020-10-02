Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $230.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $212.46 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day moving average of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,607.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 26.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 3,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.