Royal Bank of Canada Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $243.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STZ. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

NYSE STZ opened at $185.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

