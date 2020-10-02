Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,696 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 440,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $70.00. 4,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,365. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

