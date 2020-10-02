Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $30.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,652,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

