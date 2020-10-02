Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Set at C$2.40 by Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) has been assigned a C$2.40 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROXG opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. Roxgold has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of $632.98 million and a P/E ratio of 54.84.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.